CMAT 2026: Last date to apply today at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link to register here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CMAT 2026 on November 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The last date for a successful final transaction of the fee is November 25, 2025. The correction window will open on November 26 and will close on November 28, 2025.

The CMAT exam comprises 100 questions, with a maximum of 400 marks. The medium of the question paper will be in English only. Each question will carry 4 marks, and for each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted will be given no marks.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of a Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2026-27, can also apply for CMAT-2026.

1. Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2500/- for general male candidates. For general female, Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/*OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates, the application fee is ₹1250/-. The fee should be paid through online mode.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.