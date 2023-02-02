Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMDEK UGET 2023 examination dates announced at comdek.org, check details here

COMDEK UGET 2023 examination dates announced at comdek.org, check details here

Published on Feb 02, 2023 03:52 PM IST

COMEDK will begin the registration for the COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test(UGET – 2023)on February 15, 2023

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the registration for the COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test(UGET – 2023)on February 15, 2023. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at comdek.org. The last date for the submission of the application form is April 24.

The COMDET UGET 2023 Test Admission Ticket (TAT) will be released on May 18 at 10 am. The COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 28.

According to the official notification Provisional Answer Keys will be released on May 30 and candidates can raise objections till June 1. The final answer key will be released on June 6 and the candidates can download scorecards on June 10.

COMDEK UGET 2023

Application process begins on Feb 15
Application process ends on April 24
Test Admission Ticket (TAT) May 18
COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance ExamMay 28
Publishing of Final Answer keysJune 6
Score card releasing on June 10

Interested candidates can check the detailed COMEDK Exam 2023 schedule here.

