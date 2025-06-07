COMEDK Results 2025 releasing today at comedk.org, here's how to check scorecards

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will be releasing the results of COMEDK 2025 on Saturday, June 7, 2025. As informed on the official website, the COMEDK Results 2025 will be declared at 2 PM. Once released. candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK Results 2025 will be announced on June 7 at 2 PM. The steps to check score cards is given here. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

Also read: AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS Nursing results declared, direct link to check here

COMEDK Results 2025 : Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can download their COMEDK 2025 results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at comedk.org. On the home page, click on the link to download the COMEDK 2025 Scorecard/Rank card Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Study abroad: University of Strathclyde opens applications for MSc Artificial Intelligence & Applications course

What next after results

After releasing the results, the consortium will begin the registration for COMEDK 2025 counselling and document upload process.

As per the schedule, registrations and document upload for COMEDK 2025 counselling will begin from June 9 at 4 PM, and end on June 18 at 2 PM.

Notably, the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) was held on May 10 and May 25, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in three sessions. The morning session was held from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, afternoon session from 1 PM to 4 PM, and the evening session from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM.

Also read: CLAT-PG answer key row: Delhi HC grants relief to candidates, asks to declare results soon

There were a total of 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions each are asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK 2025.