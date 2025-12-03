CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, download link here

Central Selection Board of Constable has released CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 on December 3, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the hall ticket when released on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The hall ticket will be available on the official website from December 3 to December 10, 2025 till 10.30 am. This admit card will contain information such as the candidate's roll number, examination center, name, father's name, etc.

To appear for the examination at the examination center, candidates must present their e-Admit Card along with a valid photo ID, such as Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, or Voter ID Card. If the photo on the e-Admit Card is unclear or unavailable, the candidate should appear at the examination center with the e-Admit Card and a photo attested by a Gazetted Officer as per the enclosed form.

Direct link to download CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be held on December 10, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will have to report to the allotted exam venue by 9.30 am.

The selection process will comprise of written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test. Written examination and physical efficiency test will not be the basis for merit list. Written examination will be qualifying only for physical efficiency test; and physical efficiency test will be qualifying for motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC, Bihar.