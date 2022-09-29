Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card to be out on Sept 30, know how to download

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card to be out on Sept 30, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Sep 29, 2022 07:47 PM IST

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will issue the admit card for the written exam 2022 for the post of Prohibition Constable on September 30, 2022, 12 am onwards.

CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card: Once released, candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in( csbc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

CSBC is scheduled to conduct the Prohibition Constable exam 2022 on October 16, 2022 in a single session from 10 am to 12 pm.

Candidates will be able to access their admit cards by logging in using their credentials.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable.

Here’s how to download CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the Prohibition Department tab

Click on the link for the download of admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The Prohibition Constable admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here is the direct link. Click here

Topics
csbc admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
csbc admit card. hall ticket

Thursday, September 29, 2022
