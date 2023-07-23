Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSEET July 2023 admit card out on icsi.edu, direct link

CSEET July 2023 admit card out on icsi.edu, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 23, 2023 03:46 PM IST

ICSI has released admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test 2023 on icsi.edu.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. Candidates can download it from icsi.edu or use the link given below.

The entrance test for admission to the Executive course offered by the institute will be held on Sunday, July 30.

To download CSEET admit cards, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2023.

How to download CSEET admit card 2023

  1. Go to icsi.edu.
  2. Now go to the CSEET 2023 exam page.
  3. Open the admit card notification. The direct link to download admit card is mentioned on the notification.
  4. Open the link.
  5. On the login window, provide your application number and date of birth.
  6. Check and download the admit card.
  7. Read instructions given for the exam day carefully.

