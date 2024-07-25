CTET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in, result expected next

CTET Answer Key 2024: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 will be closed tomorrow, July 26. Candidates who want to send feedback to the answer key of CTET can do it up to 11:59 pm on ctet.nic.in. After the objection window is over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will prepare the final answer key of the test and announce the result. CTET answer key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in (HT file)

To raise objections to the provisional answer key of CTET, the candidates need to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per question.

If the challenge is accepted by the board, meaning if a mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the provisional answer key, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” the CBSE said in its notification.

To candidates can download the CBSE CTET answer key and raise objections after logging in with roll number and date of birth.

The CTET July 2024 exam took place on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

When announced, the candidates can check the CBSE CTET result by following these steps:

How to check CTET July result 2024?

Go to the exam website at ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET answer key download link given on the home page.

On the login window, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details and download the answer key.

