Central Board of Secondary Education will end the CTET July 2024 registration process on April 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The fee payment link will also be available till April 5, 2024. CTET July 2024 registration ends on April 5, here’s how to apply(Getty Images)

CTET July 2024: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET 2024 link available on the home page.

age.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for only paper I or II is ₹1000/- and for both papers is ₹1200/-, if belonging to General/ OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category, ₹500/- as application fee for only Paper I or II and ₹600/- for both Paper I and II. The mode of payment should be online- Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

CTET 2024 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024, in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift and Paper I will be conducted in forenoon shift. Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates who reports at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in PAPER-II and after 2:00 PM in PAPER- I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.