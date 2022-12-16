CUET 2023: Registration process to commence in February's first week

Common University Entrance Test (CUET -UG) 2023 application process will commence from the first week of February 2023, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced on December 16. Candidates can apply online through the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May. The results of the CUET-PG will be released in the first week of July 2023, while those of the CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023.

The Universities can complete their admission process for CUET UG and CUET PG by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023.

Taking to the Twitter UGC Chairman said,“Information on CUET 2023: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May will start in the first week of February 2023”.

Like last year National Testing Agency (NTA) will host the Common University Entrance Test.

For the latest updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2) is conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities.