CUET PG 2022 application correction window opens today, know how to make changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opens the application correction window for CUET PG 2022 today July 20. Candidates who have submitted their CUET PG application form can edit their applications at cuet.nta.nic.in till July 22.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 22 July, 2022”, reads the official notification.

Since there would be no more opportunities for correction after the mentioned correction policy, the candidates have been urged to make the correction with the utmost care.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Registration for CUET PG 2022' link

Key in your log in information

Edit and make changes in the application

Submit and take print out for future reference.