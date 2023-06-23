Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 24, 25 exam dates out at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 24, 25 exam dates out at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 23, 2023 11:03 AM IST

CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 24, 25 exam dates has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site at cuet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 24 and June 25 examination. Candidates who have to appear for Common University Entrance Test can check and download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card from the official website.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 admit card

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

education news
