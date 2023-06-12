Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2023 admit card out for June 13 and June 14 exams at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 admit card out for June 13 and June 14 exams at cuet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 05:50 PM IST

CUET PG 2023 admit card released for June 13 and June 14 examination. The direct link to download the admit cards are given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 admit cards for the June 13 and June 14 examination. Candidates will be able to download the CUET PG 2023 admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The CUET PG 2023 hall tickets are available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download CUET PG admit card

“City Intimation Slip / Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 14 June 2023 will also be released subsequently”, reads the official notification.

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

