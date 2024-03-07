Admit cards for CUET PG 2024 to be issued today

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: Admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) will be issued today, March 7. Registered candidates will get their CUET PG hall tickets on the official website for the examination, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. They have to log in to the exam website using application numbers and dates of birth. CUET PG admit card 2024 live updates. CUET PG 2024 admit card today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the agency had issued exam city information slips for the CUET PG, informing candidates about where their examination centres will be located.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Now, in admit cards, they will get to know the address of exam centres, paper timing, reporting time, roll number and other information related to the examination. The subject-wise detailed schedule is also available on the CUET PG website.

After downloading CUET PG admit cards, candidates must verify and ensure that all the personal information, subject combination, paper date and time, etc. have been printed correctly. In the case of any error in these details, they should immediately report it to the NTA using the helpline for CUET PG: 011 4075 9000. They can also write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

The entrance is scheduled for March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the test.