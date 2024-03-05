CUET PG 2024 exam city information slips out, steps to download

CUET PG 2024: Exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 have been issued. Registered candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and download it. CUET PG 2024 exam city slips live updates. CUET PG 2024 exam city information slips released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance examination is held for admission to postgraduate courses of central universities and other participating institutions across the country,

Login credentials required to download CUET PG exam city slips are application numbers and dates of birth. These are the steps to be followed:

CUET PG 2024 exam city slips: How to download

Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip download link.

On the login window, provide your application number and date of birth.

Log in and download your exam city slips.

Exam city slips are only to indicate in which city their exam centres will be located. This document is different from admit cards.

Admit cards, which will be required on the exam day, will be released on March 7, as per the exam notification.

The test is scheduled for March 11 to 28. The subject-wise detailed schedule has been published on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination, which will be held in CBT mode for 157 subjects, the NTA has informed.