CUET PG 2024 exam city slips today, where and how to check

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release exam city information slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 today, March 4. Candidates can download it from the examination website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, when released.

They have to use application numbers and dates of birth to login. These are the steps to be followed:

How to download CUET PG exam city slips:

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Open the link to download CUET PG exam city information slips. On the login page, provide your application number and date of birth. Log in and download your exam city slips.

Candidates must know that the exam city slips of CUET UG are not same as admit cards. This document is only to indicate in which city their exam centres will be located.

Admit cards of the test will be released on March 7, as per the exam notification.

The detailed schedule of CUET PG 2024 has been released. The exam is scheduled to be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

CUET PG 2024 will be conducted for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination, the NTA has informed.

For any help, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.