CUET PG 2024 registration closes today

The online registration cum application window of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 will be closed today, January 24. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and submit their forms. CUET PG 2024: Last date to apply today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CUET-PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

The application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on January 24, and the fee can can be paid till 11:50 pm on January 25, as per the examination notification.

The application form correction window will be from January 27 to January 29 (up to 11:50 pm).

Exam city information slips of CUET PG 2024 will be released on March 4, and admit cards for the examination will be issued on March 7.

The examination will be conducted from March 11 to 28 and answer keys will be released on April 4, NTA said.

The duration of the test is 1 hour and 45 minutes or 105 minutes and the test will be held in three shifts.

Paper timings will be announced later, NTA said.

Here is the direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024.