CUET PG 2024: Last date to submit online applications tomorrow
Through the CUET PG examination, candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.
The last date for the registrations of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 for academic session 2024-25 is January 24.
The Ministry of Education and UGC has mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the entrance examination for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.
Online submission of application forms can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 24.
Online fee submission of the application form can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 25.
The window for candidates to correct the particulars in the application form (website only) will be open from January 27 and can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 29, 2024.
According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes.
