CUET PG 2024: Last date to submit online applications tomorrow

The last date for the registrations of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 for academic session 2024-25 is January 24. According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes. (Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The Ministry of Education and UGC has mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the entrance examination for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Online submission of application forms can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 24.

Online fee submission of the application form can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 25.

The window for candidates to correct the particulars in the application form (website only) will be open from January 27 and can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 29, 2024.

According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes.

Through the CUET PG examination, candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.

