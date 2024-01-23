close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2024: Last date to submit online applications tomorrow

CUET PG 2024: Last date to submit online applications tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 23, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Through the CUET PG examination, candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.

The last date for the registrations of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 for academic session 2024-25 is January 24.

According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes. (Arvind Yadav/HT file)
According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes. (Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The Ministry of Education and UGC has mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the entrance examination for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Online submission of application forms can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 24.

Online fee submission of the application form can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 25.

The window for candidates to correct the particulars in the application form (website only) will be open from January 27 and can be done till 11:50 P.M on January 29, 2024.

According to the public notice released by the NTA, CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11-28. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour 45 minutes.

Through the CUET PG examination, candidates will be a part of the admissions process for PG Programmes at various participating Universities/ Institutions.

Also Read: CUET PG 2024: Important notice on additional exam centre released, check here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On