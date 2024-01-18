National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice on additional exam centre for CUET PG 2024. Candidates who want to check the official notice can find it on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. CUET PG 2024: Important notice on additional exam centre released, check here

As per the official notice, NTA has decided to add 2 more cities as examination centre for CUET PG 2023 which are- Gurugram (Haryana) and Srinagar (Uttarakhand) after requests have been received from candidates and other stakeholders to add more test cities for the convenience of the candidates.

Those candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit the city of Examination Centre when the correction window is open. The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. The test centre will be allotted based on the Correspondence Address or Permanent Address given by the candidate in their Application Form. The decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 will be conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2023 across the country through computer based test, CBT mode. The registration process started on December 26 and will end on January 24, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

