CUET PG 2025 begins today, admit card link and exam day instructions
CUET PG 2025: The exam will be held in three shifts – shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate (PG) admissions today, March 13. The exam will continue till April 1. Ahead of the examination, NTA released admit cards for the test at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
CUET PG admit card 2025 download link
On the first day, students will appear for the following exams-
Shift 1
HUQP24-Theatre
SCQP07-Botany
SCQP27-Statistics
Shift 2
HUQP04-Art and Aesthetics
SCQP19-Mathematics
Shift 3
COQP04-B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences
MTQP05-Electronics Communication and Information Engineering
CUET PG 2025: Exam day guidelines
- Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. If they reach the venue beyond the gate closing time, they will not be allowed to enter.
- Items allowed inside the exam hall are: Water in a transparent bottle, a simple, transparent ballpoint pen, admit card along with the self-declaration (undertaking) printed on an A4-size paper, a passport-size photo (same as the one used in the application form, to be pasted on the attendance sheet), an original, valid photo ID proof.
- Before reaching the centre, candidates must enter the required details, paste a photograph, and put a thumb impression at the appropriate place on the admit card. They should ensure that their heft-Hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged.
- Photo IDs that will be accepted are: PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card (with photo), E-Aadhaar, ration card, Aadhaar enrolment number with photo.
- Personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones are not allowed.
- Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their names and roll numbers at the top of the sheet and must hand it over to the invigilator before leaving the hall.
- NTA has advised candidates not to adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices. It added that all examination centres are under CCTV surveillance and equipped with jammers. Any unfair practice, including passing of chits will be dealt with punitive stringent action including debarment in future exams of NTA.
- Candidates should ensure that the question paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the admit card. If it is different, the same should be brought to the notice of the invigilator.
- Before answering, candidates should read the subject-specific and other instructions. While answering the questions, they must make sure to select the most appropriate, most suitable, or the closest option from the given four choices.
- Candidates appearing for multiple subjects must carry separate admit cards for each subject to the examination centre.
Copy