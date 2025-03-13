CUET PG 2025 begins today, admit card link and exam day instructions

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate (PG) admissions today, March 13. The exam will continue till April 1. Ahead of the examination, NTA released admit cards for the test at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. NTA will begin CUET PG 2025 today, March 13. (HT archive/For representation)

CUET PG admit card 2025 download link

The CUET PG exam will be held in three shifts – shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

On the first day, students will appear for the following exams-

Shift 1

HUQP24-Theatre

SCQP07-Botany

SCQP27-Statistics

Shift 2

HUQP04-Art and Aesthetics

SCQP19-Mathematics

Shift 3

COQP04-B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences

MTQP05-Electronics Communication and Information Engineering

CUET PG 2025: Exam day guidelines