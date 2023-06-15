CUET PG admit card for June 17 exam out, 65929 candidates to appear

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) admit card 2023 for exams scheduled on June 17. On that day, a total of 65,929 candidates are expected to take the exam. They can download CUET PG admit cards from cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG admit card for June 17 exam released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CUET PG admit cards and exam city intimation slips for June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 has been issued earlier.

June 17 CUET PG candidates can download their admit cards using application number and date of birth.

CUET PG admit card download link.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," NTA said.

There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above date will get the same in subsequent days. Those candidates who could not be accommodated yet, their Test paper(s) would be scheduled in due course," it added.

NTA further clarified that those who have got admit cards must appear for the exam as per date and time mentioned on it. Some candidates could not be allocated a test centre due to chosen subject combinations and they will be accommodated soon.