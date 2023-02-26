CUET UG 2023: NTA establishes free help centres for applicants, list here

CUET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that it has established 24 help centres across the country for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. This has been done to ensure more participation of candidates in the entrance test, NTA said.

The list of help centres is available in the notice published on nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“In order to ensure more participation from the candidates throughout India and to facilitate them, it has been decided to open CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination Help Centres so that awareness is generated among aspiring applicants. This will help providing equal opportunities to the candidates, especially those from rural and remote areas,” NTA said.

The key objective of this move, NTA said, is to ensure that CUET UG aspirants could apply for the exam without any difficulty and get necessary guidance. “The candidates need not go to any Cyber Cafe for filling their Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023.”

Each help centre will have one dedicated technical person in-charge who will help candidates in filling of the application form online. The candidates can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill the form. This will be a free of cost service, NTA has informed.

Further, candidates who face any difficulty in applying for CUET UG 2023 can contact NTA helpline numbers 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, it added.

Check the notification and help centre list for CUET UG 2023 here.