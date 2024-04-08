CUET UG 2024: Last day to make corrections on application forms, steps to edit and direct link here

The correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 will be closing today. Candidates who wish to edit their particulars can do so up to 11:50 PM tonight through the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Alternatively, candidates can also make corrections through the link on exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024: Correction window closes today (April 8, 2024). (HT File)

Steps to make corrections:

Go to the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Enter your credentials to log in to your account.

On the application form, edit the necessary details you want to change.

Click on submit after the corrections have been made.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also click on this direct link.

To make modifications, an additional fee (wherever applicable) will need to be paid by the candidate through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

It may be mentioned here that the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a recent notification had urged the candidates to make corrections very carefully as it is a one-time facility extended to avoid any hardship to them. the candidates will not be able to make further changes after the deadline.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2024, in Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The announcement of the city of examination will be available from April 30, whereas the admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024.

For more related information and the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

