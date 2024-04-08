UPSC NDA NA I exam 2024: Admit cards expected to be out soon, check steps to download and other important details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to soon release the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards by visiting the website. UPSC NDA NA I exam 2024 admit cards expected to be released soon at official website upsc.gov.in. (Screengrab)

Once released, the candidates can go through the following steps to download the admit cards:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the NDA Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: ICAI CA 2024: Delhi HC rejects plea seeking postponement of inter, final exams; Surprised at such request, says Bench

Notably, according to past trends, UPSC NDA (I) admit cards were released 20-30 days ahead of the NDA examination. The NDA NA (I) exam is scheduled to be held on April 21, 2024.

The UPSC, through the exam, aims to fill 400 posts in the organization. There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force, and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy are available to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Also read: AISSEE Counselling 2024: Seat allotment results expected to be released soon, check details here

Candidates should note that they need to be careful about filling in details in the OMR answer sheet during the exam. As per the UPSC official notification, any omission/mistakes/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

What are the items allowed in the exam hall?

Clipboard or hardboard (on which nothing is written)

Good quality Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet

Items banned inside the exam hall:

Mobile phone (even in switched-off mode)

Pager

Pen drive

Smart watches

Camera or blue tooth devices

Any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device.

Also read: Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6-9 registration from today on edudel.nic.in