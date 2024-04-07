AISSEE Counselling 2024: Seat allotment results expected to be released soon, check details here

The All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) is expected to release soon the Sainik School Counselling 2024 seat allotment results held for admission to classes 6 and 9. AISSEE Counselling 2024: All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling expected to release seat allotment results. (HT File)

Candidates who cleared the Sainik School examination 2024 can check the seat allotment result on the official website pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling once released.

Those students who are selected for the counselling should confirm their acceptance in the schools allotted to them by April 10, 2024, up to 10 AM. Following this, they will have to undergo medical tests and document verification that will begin on April 15, 2024, at 8 AM.

As per the schedule, students need to submit the documents and fees by April 27.

It is to be noted here that according to the NTA, the admission of candidates in the 33 existing and 19 newly approved Sainik Schools will be carried out based on e-counseling as per rank secured by the candidates in the school-wise, gender-wise, category-wise (home state and outside state) merit list of AISSEE 2024, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities and verification of original documents.

In terms of reservation, 67% of the seats are reserved for candidates from their home state and union territories, whereas 33% of the seats are reserved for candidates from other states and UTs.

Notably, the examination for admission to classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools was held on January 28, in pen-paper mode, across 450 centers located in 185 cities in India.

Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India. These are English-medium residential schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Naval Academy, and other training academies as officers.

Students will have to carry two passport size photographs as well as the AISSEE score card 2024 and admit card, for document verification process.

Candidates can visit the official website for fore related information.