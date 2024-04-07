CUET PG 2024 answer key objection window closes today on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, April 7. Candidates can raise objections up to 11 pm on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. A fee of ₹200 will be applicable for each question. CUET PG 2024 answer key objection window closes today(Shutterstock)

The NTA released the CUET PG provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses on April 5.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA notice reads.

Around 4,62,603 unique candidates were registered for the CUET PG 2024. ,

The exam was conducted on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode.

After reviewing candidates' feedback, if NTA finds multiple options are correct for a question and the key is changed, those who have attempted the question correctly as per the final key will get full marks. If a question is dropped from the final answer key, full marks shall be given to all the candidates, NTA said.

The CUET PG exam serves as a single window opportunity for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions of the country.

This year, 190 universities will use the CUET PG scores, of which 38 are central and 38 are state universities, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.

For further clarification related to CUET PG 2024, the candidates can call 011 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.