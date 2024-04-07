UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 expected this month; steps to check scores on upresults.nic.in

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the 2024 High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) annual examinations this month. This year, the board completed the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets in a record time of 12 days, and the results will be announced next. UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 are expected this month(HT File)

When declared, students can check their scores on the following websites using their login details:

result.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

Last year, UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25.

In a recent post on X, UPMSP Chairman Dibyakant Shukla cautioned students and parents against cyber fraudsters who ask for money to increase marks in the board examination.

Shukla appealed to the parents and candidates not to fall victim of these scams and asked them to report such phone calls immediately to the district school inspector.

This year, the UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, of whom 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

Steps to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024

Visit one of the result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Open the UP board Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link, as required.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download your UP board result.