CUET UG 2024: NTA asks candidates to make changes on application forms very carefully, window closes on April 8

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is allowing CUET UG 2024 candidates to make corrections to their online application forms. In an official notification, the NTA informed that it is allowing the candidates to edit/modify their particulars in response to the requests made by candidates. The NTA has urged candidates to make modifications in their online application forms very carefully as it is a one-time facility. (File image)

The NTA urged the candidates to make corrections very carefully as it is a one-time facility extended to avoid any hardship to them.

Candidates who wish to edit their particulars can do so from April 6 to April 8, 2024, up to 11:50 PM, the notification informed.

It may be mentioned here that the candidates will not be able to make further changes after the deadline. To make modifications, an additional fee (wherever applicable) will need to be paid by the candidate through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

While the announcement of the city of examination will be available from April 30, the admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG for the latest updates.

