CUET UG 2024: NTA says wrong question paper was distributed at center in Kanpur; will reconduct exam for 220 students

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday denied allegations of ‘paper leak’ during the ongoing common university entrance examination for undergraduate admissions or CUET-UG in Kanpur, and said that wrong question papers were distributed at a center in the city and it will reconduct exam of affected 220 students on May 29. NTA will also conduct CUET UG exam for Delhi exam centres on May 29, as the May 15 exam was postponed a night before citing unavoidable reasons. (Representative photo)

There were allegations of paper leak at an examination center in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday. However, the testing agency said that it was a case of wrong distribution of question papers.

“There was no paper leak, the invigilators mistakenly distributed English medium question paper to the Hindi medium students during the General Test examination on Thursday at a center in Kanpur. The NTA will re conduct the exam for over 220 affected students on May 29,” said a senior NTA official.

NTA will also conduct CUET UG exam for Delhi exam centres on May 29, as the May 15 exam was postponed a night before citing unavoidable reasons.

A similar incident had taken place in relation to NEET UG exam, when at one centre in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, Hindi medium students were handed English medium question papers. Their exam was conducted on the same day itself i.e May 5, 2024. NTA had refuted the reports of the paper leak in NEET UG exam too.

The third edition of the country's largest test is being conducted in hybrid mode for the first time. The exams of four subjects -- including Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test -- were scheduled on Wednesday.

The offline tests will be conducted between May 15 and May 19, followed by computer-based tests for other subjects between May 21 and May 24.

The first day of the test witnessed 75% attendance, and the second day witnessed 79% attendance.