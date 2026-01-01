CUET UG 2026: When will registration begin? check who can apply and exam details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started the registration process for CUET UG 2026. The registration link for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2026: When will registration begin? The CUET UG 2026 registration dates have not been disclosed by the National Testing Agency yet. According to past trends, the registration process is expected to begin in February or March.

In 2025, the CUET UG registration process commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 22. The examination was held from May 8 to June 1.

In 2024, the application process commenced on February 27 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The exam was held from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

NTA will obtain the following details from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication: Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, and Address (for updates in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.

CUET UG 2026: Exam Details As per the advisory issued by the Agency. the CUET UG 2026 will be held in the month of May 2026 in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the undergraduate programmes for all the CUs and participating universities.

The duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.

CUET UG 2026: Who can apply? There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination.

However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.