CUET UG 2026: When will registration begin? check who can apply and exam details here
CUET UG 2026 exam will be held in May. Check when will registration begin, who can apply for the exam and other exam details here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started the registration process for CUET UG 2026. The registration link for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG 2026: When will registration begin?
The CUET UG 2026 registration dates have not been disclosed by the National Testing Agency yet. According to past trends, the registration process is expected to begin in February or March.
In 2025, the CUET UG registration process commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 22. The examination was held from May 8 to June 1.
In 2024, the application process commenced on February 27 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The exam was held from May 15 to May 31, 2024.
NTA will obtain the following details from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication: Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, and Address (for updates in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.
CUET UG 2026: Exam Details
As per the advisory issued by the Agency. the CUET UG 2026 will be held in the month of May 2026 in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission into the undergraduate programmes for all the CUs and participating universities.
The duration for each test paper would be 60 minutes The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.
CUET UG 2026: Who can apply?
There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination.
However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More