CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objections today on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Jul 01, 2023 09:33 AM IST
CUET UG Answer Key 2023 objection window closes today, July 1, 2023. The direct link to raise objections is given below.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on July 1, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can do it through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged to raise objections. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.
CUET UG Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections
To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Click on CUET UG Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise the objection for.
- Fill your preferred answer and make the payment of processing fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Your objection has been submitted.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
