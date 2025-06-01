Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
CUET UG Re-test Admit Card 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2025 06:16 PM IST

CUET UG Re-test Admit Card 2025 has been released. The direct link to download is given below. 

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards for re-examination of Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET-UG) 2025 Accountancy paper. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET UG Re-test Admit Card 2025 is out at cuet.nta.nic.in, The direct link to download is given here.
The NTA said in an official notice, “The re-test for the subject Accountancy/Book Keeping from 02nd to 04th June 2025 for the candidates who appeared in the test conducted during 13th to 16th May 2025 and have submitted their consent 'ONLINE' to re-appear.”

Direct link to download CUET UG Re-test Admit Card 2025

Besides, the NTA will also conduct the examination for Tamil and Urdu on June 4, 2025, which were earlier scheduled on May, 22, 2025 (shift-2).

It may be mentioned here that earlier candidates had raised complaints regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus, specifically citing discrepancies related to Unit V.

Students had reported that the paper during the initial days included questions beyond the prescribed syllabus.

To ensure fairness, NTA had asked students who attempted the paper from May 13 to 16 to either retain their original score or reappear for the revised examination.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets: 

  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home pager, click on the link to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use. 

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates are advised to contact NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to cuel-ugunta.ac.in.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Follow Us On