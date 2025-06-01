JEE Advanced Results 2025 releasing tomorrow, know credentials to be kept ready, steps to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the JEE Advanced Results 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. When declared, candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Results 2025 will be released on Monday, June 2. Check steps to download results when out. (Representative image)

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2025: What after IIT JEE result is declared

The JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2025 will also be released tomorrow.

Candidates must note that they may have to enter important details to check their JEE Advanced Results 2025 after it is released. It is thereby advised that they keep the following details handy to avoid last-minute rush:

Application/Registration Number JEE Advanced Admit card Password

Also read: IISc BTech Mathematics and Computing: Eligibility, fee, important dates- everything to know

Prior to releasing the results, the JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

IIT JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. JEE Advanced Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 187223 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.

Also read: From AI to Health Tech: IIT Madras introduces two new B.Tech Programs for 2025 admissions, check details, career options

Meanwhile, it is expected that along with the result, IIT Kanpur will also announce the names of JEE Advanced toppers and cut-off marks.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Advanced Result 2025 when released:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Advanced Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in ad submit. Check your JEE Advanced Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance examination for admission to IITs and some other participating institutions. The top 2.5 lakh candidates (all categories combined) who clear the JEE Main exam can take this entrance test.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025.