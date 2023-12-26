close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUREC 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

CUREC 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 26, 2023 01:14 PM IST

CUREC 2024 registration will end today, December 26, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for CUREC 2024 on December 26, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for the Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2024 can do so through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

CUREC 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in
CUREC 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

The last date for payment of the application fee is also today, December 26, 2023. The correction window will open on December 27 and will close on December 28, 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

All those candidates who are willing to apply can do it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to register for CUREC 2024 

CUREC 2024 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CUREC 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the registration link will be available.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of the fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of objective type test (paper I), descriptive type test (paper ii) and skill test (typing/ trade/ computer proficiency test). The objective type test is qualifying in nature. The minimum qualifying marks to be secured in Paper I shall be 40% for UR, 35% for OBC (NCL) & EWS and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

The application fees is 1000/- for General(Unreserved)/OBC/EWS category candidates and 600/- for SC/ST/Transgender/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA exams.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out