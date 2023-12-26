National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for CUREC 2024 on December 26, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for the Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2024 can do so through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. CUREC 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

The last date for payment of the application fee is also today, December 26, 2023. The correction window will open on December 27 and will close on December 28, 2023.

All those candidates who are willing to apply can do it by following the steps given below.

CUREC 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CUREC 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the registration link will be available.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of the fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of objective type test (paper I), descriptive type test (paper ii) and skill test (typing/ trade/ computer proficiency test). The objective type test is qualifying in nature. The minimum qualifying marks to be secured in Paper I shall be 40% for UR, 35% for OBC (NCL) & EWS and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for General(Unreserved)/OBC/EWS category candidates and ₹600/- for SC/ST/Transgender/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA exams.