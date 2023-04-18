CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 for UG, PG courses today on admissions.cusat.ac.in

Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue admit cards of its Common Admission Test for UG and PG courses – CUSAT CAT 2023 – today, April 18. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download it from admissions.cusat.ac.in, once released. CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 today on admissions.cusat.ac.in(HT FIle)

The computer-based entrance exam is scheduled for May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. Admit cards will be available for download till the last exam day (May 6).

Candidates preparing for CUSAT CAT 2023 can check previous years' question papers to understand the pattern of the exam. They can also check cut-off ranks – last ranks in which admission to a particular programme was granted in 2022 and previous years – on the admission portal of the university.

Here's how to download CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card once it is released:

Steps to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

Go to the admission portal of CUSAT – admissions.cusat.ac.in. Open the admit card link and login (or login to the candidate portal and open the admit card download link. Check and download your CUSAT CAT admit card.