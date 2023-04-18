Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 for UG, PG courses today on admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 for UG, PG courses today on admissions.cusat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2023 09:08 AM IST

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card:Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download it from admissions.cusat.ac.in, once released.

Cochin University of Science and Technology will issue admit cards of its Common Admission Test for UG and PG courses – CUSAT CAT 2023 – today, April 18. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download it from admissions.cusat.ac.in, once released.

CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 today on admissions.cusat.ac.in(HT FIle)
CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 today on admissions.cusat.ac.in(HT FIle)

The computer-based entrance exam is scheduled for May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. Admit cards will be available for download till the last exam day (May 6).

Candidates preparing for CUSAT CAT 2023 can check previous years' question papers to understand the pattern of the exam. They can also check cut-off ranks – last ranks in which admission to a particular programme was granted in 2022 and previous years – on the admission portal of the university.

Here's how to download CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card once it is released:

Steps to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

  1. Go to the admission portal of CUSAT – admissions.cusat.ac.in.
  2. Open the admit card link and login (or login to the candidate portal and open the admit card download link.
  3. Check and download your CUSAT CAT admit card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out