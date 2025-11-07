DEE Assam Final LP and UP Teacher Results 2025 declared, here's direct link to check merit list

Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has announced the final results for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools and Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary Schools on November 7, 2025, on the official website dee.assam.gov.in DEE Assam Final LP and UP Teacher Results declared: Candidates can now check their selection status and download the district-wise, post-wise, and medium-wise cut-off marks directly from the official DEE website.

DEE Assam Merit List 2025: Direct link to check Merit list

The results have been declared for posts advertised under Advertisement-A (No. E-383723/117 dated 26/12/2023) and Advertisement-B (No. E-383723/124 dated 26/12/2023). Candidates can now check their selection status and download the district-wise, post-wise, and medium-wise cut-off marks directly from the official DEE website.

According to a notice released earlier in the day, with the release of the final results, the previously published provisional merit lists will automatically stand cancelled. The DEE has clarified that no appointment claims will be accepted based on the provisional lists. Only those candidates whose names appear in the final result will receive appointment orders.

The selected candidates will be required to attend the Orientation and Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters scheduled for November 9, 2025, from 2pm onwards.

The department also stated that for Tea Tribes (OBC) candidates, there will be a separate appointment distribution programme, and the details will be announced soon.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official DEE Assam website — dee.assam.gov.in.

How to check Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment results Status for LP and UP

Visit the official website of Assam DEE

Click on the link for Final Result for the Post of Teachers of LP and UP Schools against Advts dated 26/12/2023

On the new page that opens, click on the link for Final LP and UP status

Key in your registration number and password to login

Your Results will be displayed on the screen