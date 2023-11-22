close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Last date to apply today

Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Last date to apply today

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 22, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for it on the recruitment portal at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court will close the application process for the Delhi Judicial Services Preliminary Examination 2023 today, November 22. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the recruitment portal at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The direct link has been provided below.

Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Delhi HC to close applications today
Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Delhi HC to close applications today

Delhi Judicial Services examination 2023: Application link, notification and more.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The preliminary examination was originally scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm on December 10. However, as per a recent notification, the examination has been postponed to December 17.

A total of 53 vacancies (general:34, SC: 5 and ST: 4) will be filled in this recruitment drive.

The preliminary examination will have objective type questions and there will be 25 per cent negative marking for each incorrect answers. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary examination will be called for the Main examination for selection to the viva-voce round.

The application fee of the examination is 1,500 for general and 400 for for reserved category [Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more] candidates.

How to apply for Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023

  1. Go to the Delhi HC website and then to the recruitment page.
  2. Open the link to apply for Delhi Judicial Services Examination.
  3. Register, sign in and fill the application.
  4. Upload documents, make payment and submit your form.
  5. Save a copy for later uses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out