Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Last date to apply today

Delhi High Court will close the application process for the Delhi Judicial Services Preliminary Examination 2023 today, November 22. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the recruitment portal at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The direct link has been provided below. Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023: Delhi HC to close applications today

The preliminary examination was originally scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm on December 10. However, as per a recent notification, the examination has been postponed to December 17.

A total of 53 vacancies (general:34, SC: 5 and ST: 4) will be filled in this recruitment drive.

The preliminary examination will have objective type questions and there will be 25 per cent negative marking for each incorrect answers. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary examination will be called for the Main examination for selection to the viva-voce round.

The application fee of the examination is ₹1,500 for general and ₹400 for for reserved category [Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more] candidates.

How to apply for Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023

Go to the Delhi HC website and then to the recruitment page. Open the link to apply for Delhi Judicial Services Examination. Register, sign in and fill the application. Upload documents, make payment and submit your form. Save a copy for later uses.