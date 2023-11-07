Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 registration begins, know how to apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in
Delhi High Court starts online application process for Judicial Services exam 2023.
The Delhi High Court has commenced the online application process for the Judicial Services exam 2023 today, November 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.
The Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies.
The application fee is ₹1500 for General Category candidates and ₹400 for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities.
Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess LL.B. degree or other equivalent law degree.
Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2023”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
