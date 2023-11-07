close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 registration begins, know how to apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 registration begins, know how to apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Delhi High Court starts online application process for Judicial Services exam 2023.

The Delhi High Court has commenced the online application process for the Judicial Services exam 2023 today, November 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.

Delhi High Court begins online application process for Judicial Services exam 2023
The Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023

The application fee is 1500 for General Category candidates and 400 for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess LL.B. degree or other equivalent law degree.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Tuesday, November 07, 2023
