Delhi Police PE&MT hall ticket out for Constable (Driver) Male, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Delhi Police PST/PET call letter released for the Constable (Driver) post.

The Delhi Police PE and MT Admit Card 2023 for the post of Constable (Driver) Male released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

“The PE&MT of shortlisted candidates for the post of Constable (Driver) Male in the Delhi Police-2022 Examination will be started w.e.f. 14.04.2023 to 28.04.2023. To download the Admit Cards/e-Admission Certificate, candidates may click on the below-mentioned link and download their Admit/e-Admission Certificate for PE&MT” reads teh official notification.

Delhi Police-2022 Examination will be conducted from April 14 to April 28.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Delhi Police PST/PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “PE and MT for the post of Constable Driver Male in Delhi Police 2022 Examination”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

Topics
delhi police admit card.
delhi police admit card.
