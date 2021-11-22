DSSSB admit cards for Nov 26, 27, 29 & 30 exams: Direct link & how to download

DSSSB admit cards 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is conducting exam for various posts on November 26, 27, 29 and 30. The board has released the admit cards for these examinations.

Candidates who have to appear for these examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Direct link to download DSSSB admit cards

How to download DSSSB admit cards:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD THE E-ADMIT CARDS FOR THE DSSSB EXAMINATIONS SCHEDULED ON 26TH, 27TH, 29TH AND 30TH NOV 2021”

Submit application number and date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out.