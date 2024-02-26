 EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 released, direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 released, direct link to download

EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 released, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 26, 2024 06:24 PM IST

EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 out, Candidates can download the final answer key below:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) 2023. Candidates an check the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 out(Shutterstock)
EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 out(Shutterstock)

EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 direct link here

The examination for the post of Post of Stenographer (Group C) in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization was held on August 1, 2023.

EPFO Steno final answer key 2024: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to check the EPFO Steno final answer key 2024:

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Stage-I Examination-2023 Final Answer Keys"

Final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the final answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
