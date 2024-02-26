EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 released, direct link to download
EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 out, Candidates can download the final answer key below:
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) 2023. Candidates an check the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 direct link here
The examination for the post of Post of Stenographer (Group C) in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization was held on August 1, 2023.
EPFO Steno final answer key 2024: Know how to download
Follow the steps given below to check the EPFO Steno final answer key 2024:
Visit the official website nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the "EPFO Stenographer (Group C) Stage-I Examination-2023 Final Answer Keys"
Final answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.