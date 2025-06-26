ESB MP Post-Basic, MSc Nursing selection test admit card released, direct link

ESB MP Admit Card 2025: The Employees Selection Board (ESB) Madhya Pradesh has released admit cards for the Post-Basic BSc Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (MSc Nursing) Selection Test, 2025. Candidates can download the ESB MP Post-Basic Nursing and MSc Nursing admit cards from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given below. ESB MP admit card for Post-Basic, MSc Nursing selection test released(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: CSIR NET 2025 extended registration window closes today, apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Candidates need to use the following information to download their admit cards-

Application number Date of birth The first two letters of the candidate's mother's name and the last four digits of the Aadhar number.

ESB MP admit card download link

How to download ESB MP admit card for Post-Basic, MSc Nursing selection test 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards-

Go to esb.mp.gov.in. Open the admit card table. Under the exam name tab, click on the link that reads ‘Post- Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test - 2025’ Enter the requested information and log in. Check and download the admit card.

Also read: Staff nurses will now be known as nursing officers: UP dy CM Pathak

The selection test will be held on July 1, in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

For the first shift, candidates need to report at the exam venue between 8:30 am and 9:30 am and for the second shift, they need to report between 1 pm and 2 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue beyond the reporting time.

Along with their admit cards, all candidates must bring an original photo identity proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport and Aadhar card. ESB said that only UIDAI-verified e-Aadhar will be considered as a valid identity proof.

In addition to the original identity proof, candidates must also bring a photocopy of the Aadhar card, e-Aadhar or information about the Aadhar number or VID. Before entering the exam venue, candidates must go through biometric verification and therefore, candidates must ensure that their Aadhar numbers are unlocked on the exam day.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 board exam twice a year from 2026, all students must take 1st exam

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, digital watches are banned inside the exam hall. Sunglasses, calculators, log tables, sunglasses, etc. are also not allowed.

Candidates can visit the ESB MP official website for more details.