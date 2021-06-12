FMGE 2021: NBE to conduct exam on June 18, guidelines issued for candidates

The National Board of Examination, NBE is going ahead to conduct FMGE 2021 examination as per schedule. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2021 will be conducted on June 18, 2021, across the country. The Board has issued guidelines to conduct the exam with COVID19 appropriate behaviour on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the timely conduct of the exam will enable the foreign medical graduates who are successful, to get registered with state medical councils and contribute in the fight against COVID-19 as registered medical practitioners. The necessary guidelines issued by the Board will have to be followed by the candidates and others associated with the examination.

1. Social Distancing: To maintain the social distancing norms, the Board has increased the number of test centres and also testing seats across the country to minimize the travel needs of the candidates and reduce the number of candidates in one centre.

2. COVID e-pass: The admit card of the candidate will bear a COVID e-pass to enable police & administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

3. Staggered entry and exit of candidates: Candidates will be given staggered time slots for entry and to exit from the test venue to avoid overcrowding. The slots will be sent to them through emails and SMS. The exit process is likely to be completed over a period of 1 to 1:30 hrs.

4. Negative COVID-19 Test Report: It is mandatory for the candidates to bring and submit a printed negative report of COVID-19 RT-PCR/RAT/CBNAAT/TrueNAT test done within 72 hours prior to the examination date (not earlier than 15th June 2021).

5. Isolation Labs: All the candidates having COVID negative reports will also be checked at the entry point for the recording of temperature using thermo guns. In case they are detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in separate isolation lab-created for this purpose.

6. Compulsory use of Face Mask: Candidates will have to mandatorily wear protective face masks and are allowed to bring admit cards and entry-related documents required for verification purposes. The candidates will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask, and 5 hand sanitizer sachets.