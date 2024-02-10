 FMGE 2023: Pass certificate releasing date announced; notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 03:57 PM IST

NBEMS releases FMGE December 2023 Pass Certificates dates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE (Screening Test) December 2023 Pass Certificates dates. As per the notification, FMGE Pass certificates shall be issued in person to the candidates declared qualified for the FMGE December 2023 session. The FMGE (Screening Test) December 2023 Pass Certificates have been released for the candidates who took the FMGE held on 20th January 2024

FMGE Pass Certificates distribution schedule announced by NBEMS
FMGE Pass Certificates distribution schedule announced by NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office in PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi, will issue the pass certificates between February 20 to April 6, 2024, as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each candidate.

Here's the direct link to check FMGE: Certificate Distribution Schedule

“The self-declaration included in the Entry Slip shall be thoroughly read, understood and filled-in by the candidate in advance before coming to collect the FMGE Pass Certificate. Pass certificate shall not be released unless the self-declaration is submitted”, reads the official notification.

“All such candidates who are declared qualified in FMGE December 2023 and fail to collect their FMGE Pass Certificates as per assigned schedule of distribution of Pass Certificates shall be able to collect the same within 6 months of declaration of result, failing which their candidature & result for FMGE December 2023 would be deemed as cancelled and no further opportunity to collect the Pass Certificate shall be given”, it added.

For any query, candidates can write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
