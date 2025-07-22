FMGE Admit Card 2025 today, how to download at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is scheduled to release the FMGE June 2025 Admit cards on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at natboard.edu.in. FMGE Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be out today at natboard.edu.in. Check the steps to download.

Also read: India must adapt rapidly to shifting work dynamics, says International Labour Organisation Director

FMGE June 2025: How to download admit card

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the home page, click on examinations and then FMGE. Click on the link the to download the admit card. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: CCSU Result 2025: BBA, BCA, LLB semester 2 and 4 results declared at ccsuniversity.ac.in, direct link here

Notably, the date of examination is scheduled for July 26, 2025. The results will be declared on August 26, 2025.

FMGE is essential for Indian citizen and overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India for getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council on or after March 15, 2022.

Also read: AP ECET Counselling 2025: Final phase seat allotment results today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, here's how to check

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.