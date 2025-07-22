AP ECET Counselling 2025: Final phase seat allotment results today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, here's how to check

AP ECET Counselling 2025: Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to release the final phase seat allotment results on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates who participated in the final round will be able to check their allotment results on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET Counselling 2025: Check the steps to view final phase seat allotment results when released at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP ECET Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment result

Candidates will be able to check the allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in On the home page, click on the link to check AP ECET final allotment results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

What next after seat allotment result?

After the seat allotment results are out, candidates who have been allotted seats should report to the colleges from July 23 to July 25, 2025.

The classes will commence on July 23, 2025.

Notably, the online payment of processing fee cum registration began on July 18 and concluded on July 19, 2025. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres was done from July 18 to July 19, 2025.

Candidates could exercise the web options from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The options could be changed on July 21, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh.