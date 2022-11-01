FMGE December 2022: NBE opens correction window to rectify incorrect images

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has opened the correction window for FMGE December 2022. The correction window has been opened for candidates to rectify incorrect images. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Such candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during November 1 to November 6, 2022. As per the official notice, incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window.

The official notice reads, “Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 10th October 2022, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window.”

This is the second time the correction window has opened. Earlier also the correction window was opened on October 5, 2022 for registered candidates.

FMGE December 2022 examination will be conducted on December 4, 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The declaration of result will be done on December 30, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

Official Notice Here

