GATE 2022 scorecard released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Know how to check here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the score card of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on March 21. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 result was announced on March 17.

Candidates can access their GATE 2022 scorecards through their enrolment ID or email address and password. GATE 2022 was held on the 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th of February. On February 21, the tentative answer keys were released, and objections were accepted till February 25.

Direct link to check GATE 2022 scorecard

GATE 2022 scorecard: Know how to check

Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.in

Click on the login tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your GATE 2022 score card will be available on the screen

Check and download the copy of the same for future reference.

