GATE 2023 admit card released on gate.iitk.ac.in, check important instructions

GATE 2023 admit cards have been released. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has issued GATE admit cards on gate.iitk.ac.in and it can be downloaded through the candidate login tab on the website. GATE 2023 admit card link, live updates.

Along with admit cards, IIT Kanpur has also announced some important instructions that all candidates must follow on the exam day.

These are GATE admit card instructions:

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printout of the GATE admit card along with an original, valid photo ID proof. Ensure your photo is recognizable on the photo ID. If not, bring a different one.(Valid Photo IDs: Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License). GATE admit card will be considered valid only if both the photograph and signature are clear. To ensure this, print the admit card on A4 sized paper using laser printer, preferably in colour. Candidates must report to the examination venue at least 90 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. They will not be allowed to login 30 minutes after the start of the exam. Candidates can login and start reading the instructions 20 minutes before start of the examination. During the exam, a virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen, which can be used for numerical calculations. Personal calculators or any other electronic devices are not allowed. Candidates can not bring any charts/ tables/ papers/ books/ sheets/ heavy ornaments into the examination hall. A scribble pad will be provided to each candidate for rough work. Before using it, candidates must write their name and registration number on it. The candidates can possess only one scribble pad at any point of time. If the scribble pad gets filled, they can request for another, after returning the first one to the invigilator. At the end of the examination, the remaining scribble pad must also be returned to the invigilator. Candidates must bring their own pen, pencil, transparent water bottle and pocket-sized hand sanitizer. Candidates are not allowed to bring any items other than these. If a candidate is found to possess any prohibited item, s/he will be deregistered/ barred from the examination and/or subjected to disciplinary action, which may include ban from appearing in future examinations. Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination. In case there is a restriction on movements in certain areas, candidates can use the GATE admit card as a pass.