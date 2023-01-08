GATE 2023 admit cards releasing on Jan 9 at gate.iitk.ac.in, how to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will issue the GATE 2023 admit card on January 9, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exam can download the hall tickets from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Earlier, the Gate 2023 admit card was scheduled to release on January 9. However, due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates' responses will be made available, on February 15, and on February 21, answer keys will be released. A window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will be given between February 22 to 25. GATE 2023 results will be released on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for download from March 21.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it for future use.