 GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers released, here's how to download
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers released, here's how to download

GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers released, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 19, 2024 03:15 PM IST

GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers have been released. Check the steps to download here.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released GATE 2024 answer key and master question papers on February 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 can download the answer key and master question papers through the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers released, here’s how to check (Shutterstock)

The Master Question Papers and Answer Keys of various test papers have been released. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website from February 22 to February 25, 2024.

Direct link to download GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers

GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2024 answer key, master question papers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the answer keys and question papers link for each paper.
  • Click on the required link and the answer key or question paper will open.
  • Check it and download the file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard can be downloaded from March 23, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISC GATE.

Follow Us On